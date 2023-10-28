The Winnipeg Jets, Alex Iafallo among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. There are prop bets for Iafallo available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 16:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Iafallo has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In three of seven games this year, Iafallo has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Iafallo has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Iafallo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.