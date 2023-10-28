The Winnipeg Jets, including Adam Lowry, are in action Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Lowry against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Adam Lowry vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:04 per game on the ice, is +2.

Through seven games this year, Lowry has yet to score a goal.

In four of seven games this year, Lowry has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In four of seven games this season, Lowry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Lowry's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Lowry Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 2 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

