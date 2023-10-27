How to Watch the Wild vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (off a victory in their last game) and the Minnesota Wild (off a loss) will meet on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT to see the Capitals and the Wild meet.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 31 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 31st in the league.
- With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Wild have the league's fourth-best offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|7
|2
|7
|9
|6
|3
|-
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|7
|5
|4
|9
|1
|2
|45.1%
|Mats Zuccarello
|7
|2
|7
|9
|4
|2
|20%
|Ryan Hartman
|7
|4
|3
|7
|8
|7
|47.7%
|Marcus Johansson
|7
|1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|22.2%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals rank 20th in goals against, giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in league play.
- The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 12 goals scored (two per game).
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 23 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored just 12 goals over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|John Carlson
|6
|1
|4
|5
|8
|4
|-
|Alexander Ovechkin
|6
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|6
|4
|0
|4
|2
|3
|50.6%
|Matthew Phillips
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|100%
|Tom Wilson
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|100%
