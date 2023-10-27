Wild vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - October 27
As they get ready to take on the Washington Capitals (2-3-1) on Friday, October 27 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Rasmus Sandin
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wild vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 25 goals on the season (4.2 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Minnesota has conceded 25 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in the league.
- Their 0 goal differential is 14th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- Washington ranks 30th in the league with 12 goals scored (two per game).
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.