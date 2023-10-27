Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Stutsman County, North Dakota this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Dunn County
  • Eddy County
  • Cavalier County
  • Grand Forks County
  • Williams County
  • Burleigh County
  • Rolette County
  • Stark County
  • Cass County
  • LaMoure County

    • Stutsman County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Jamestown High School at Grand Forks Red River High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Grand Forks, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.