The Minnesota Wild, with Marcus Johansson, are in action Friday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Johansson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Marcus Johansson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:05 on the ice per game.

Johansson has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Johansson has registered a point in a game four times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of seven games played.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Johansson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 1 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

