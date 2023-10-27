Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Cass County, North Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Cass County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Fargo Davies High School at Bismarck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Bismarck, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Horace High School at Dickinson High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 27
    • Location: Dickinson, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Central Cass High School at Langdon Area High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Langdon, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

