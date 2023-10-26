A game after Ryan Hartman recorded a hat trick in the Minnesota Wild's 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers, the Wild (3-2-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Wild vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Flyers 5, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+105)

Flyers (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Wild vs Flyers Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have finished -1-1 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 3-2-1.

Minnesota has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Wild have scored more than two goals in five games (2-2-1, five points).

In the only game when Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

When it has outshot opponents, Minnesota is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 1-1-1 to register three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 4th 4.17 Goals Scored 3 14th 30th 4.17 Goals Allowed 2.67 8th 21st 29.8 Shots 33.3 5th 29th 35.3 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 16th 17.39% Power Play % 5% 32nd 16th 78.95% Penalty Kill % 85% 10th

Wild vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

