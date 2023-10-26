How to Watch the Wild vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Ryan Hartman scored a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday in Philadelphia.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Wild and the Flyers hit the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Flyers Additional Info
|Wild vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Flyers Prediction
|Wild vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Wild vs Flyers Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have given up 25 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Wild's 25 total goals (4.2 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.8 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|6
|2
|7
|9
|4
|2
|-
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|6
|5
|4
|9
|1
|1
|43.9%
|Mats Zuccarello
|6
|2
|7
|9
|3
|1
|25%
|Ryan Hartman
|6
|4
|3
|7
|6
|6
|48%
|Jacob Middleton
|6
|0
|5
|5
|2
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers give up 2.7 goals per game (16 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 18 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 16th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 2.7 goals per game (16 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|6
|5
|2
|7
|0
|3
|33.3%
|Travis Sanheim
|6
|0
|5
|5
|5
|2
|-
|Sean Couturier
|6
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|48.2%
|Joel Farabee
|6
|3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0%
|Cam Atkinson
|6
|4
|0
|4
|5
|3
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.