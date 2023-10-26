Can we anticipate Vladislav Namestnikov scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Namestnikov has no points on the power play.

Namestnikov averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

