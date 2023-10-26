Nino Niederreiter will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings face off on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Niederreiter? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter has averaged 14:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Niederreiter has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Niederreiter has recorded a point twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Niederreiter has had an assist twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Niederreiter hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

