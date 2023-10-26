Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Fancy a wager on Ehlers in the Jets-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 15:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Ehlers has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Ehlers has a point in one of his six games this season, and had multiple points in that game.

Ehlers has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through six games played).

Ehlers has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 2 2 Points 4 0 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

