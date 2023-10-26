For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nikolaj Ehlers a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

  • Ehlers is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.