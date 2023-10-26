The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

  • Pionk is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Pionk has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

