The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

Pionk is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Pionk has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

