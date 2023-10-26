The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nate Schmidt find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

  • Schmidt is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • Schmidt has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

