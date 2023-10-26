When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Morgan Barron light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

