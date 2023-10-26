Mark Scheifele will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Considering a wager on Scheifele in the Jets-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mark Scheifele vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In four of six games this year, Scheifele has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Scheifele has a point in all six games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of six games this year, Scheifele has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 2 7 Points 4 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

