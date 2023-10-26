Kyle Connor will be among those in action Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Thinking about a bet on Connor? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kyle Connor vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor has averaged 21:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Connor has netted a goal in a game three times this season in six games played, including multiple goals once.

Connor has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Connor has had an assist twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Connor's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Connor going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Connor Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 2 6 Points 3 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.