Should you wager on Kyle Connor to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

In three of six games this season, Connor has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Connor averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

