Can we expect Joshua Morrissey scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Morrissey stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Morrissey scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.