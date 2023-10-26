Can we expect Joshua Morrissey scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

  • In one of six games this season, Morrissey scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

