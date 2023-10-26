Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Morrissey in that upcoming Jets-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:44 per game on the ice, is +2.

In one of six games this year, Morrissey has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Morrissey has a point in four of six games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of six games this year, Morrissey has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Morrissey hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 2 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

