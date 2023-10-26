Will Jonas Brodin find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Brodin has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

