Joel Eriksson Ek will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eriksson Ek's props? Here is some information to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek's plus-minus this season, in 19:17 per game on the ice, is +1.

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game four times this year in six games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of six games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In three of six games this season, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 2 9 Points 2 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

