Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Red Wings on October 26, 2023
Player props can be found for Mark Scheifele and Dylan Larkin, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets vs. Red Wings Additional Info
|Jets vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Jets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Jets vs Red Wings
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Scheifele is Winnipeg's top contributor with seven points. He has four goals and three assists this season.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Joshua Morrissey has accumulated six points (one per game), scoring one goal and adding five assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Kyle Connor has six total points for Winnipeg, with four goals and two assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|7
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Larkin's four goals and 10 assists in seven games for Detroit add up to 14 total points on the season.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Alex DeBrincat is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 13 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added four assists in seven games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.