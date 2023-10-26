Player props can be found for Mark Scheifele and Dylan Larkin, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Scheifele is Winnipeg's top contributor with seven points. He has four goals and three assists this season.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 1 1 2 2

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey has accumulated six points (one per game), scoring one goal and adding five assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 0 2 2 5

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Kyle Connor has six total points for Winnipeg, with four goals and two assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Oct. 14 2 1 3 7

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Larkin's four goals and 10 assists in seven games for Detroit add up to 14 total points on the season.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2 at Senators Oct. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 0 3 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 1 0 1 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 13 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added four assists in seven games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5 at Senators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Oct. 18 2 1 3 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 0 1 1 2

