Jets vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) and Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Jets knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-130)
|Red Wings (+110)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-1).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
- In three of six matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Jets vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|20 (12th)
|Goals
|34 (1st)
|23 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (15th)
|4 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (1st)
|7 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (17th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets offense's 20 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Jets have conceded 23 goals (3.8 per game) to rank 25th in league action.
- They're ranked 20th in the league with a -3 goal differential .
