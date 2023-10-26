The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) and Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) face off at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Jets knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-1).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

In three of six matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Red Wings Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 20 (12th) Goals 34 (1st) 23 (25th) Goals Allowed 20 (15th) 4 (16th) Power Play Goals 12 (1st) 7 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (17th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets offense's 20 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

On defense, the Jets have conceded 23 goals (3.8 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

They're ranked 20th in the league with a -3 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.