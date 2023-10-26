The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET. The Jets took down the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final result of Red Wings 5, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+105)

Red Wings (+105) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups on their way to a 3-3 overall record.

Winnipeg has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets recorded just one goal, they lost.

The Jets are 3-2-0 in the five games when they have scored three or more goals (to register six points).

In the two games when Winnipeg has capitalized with a single power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.

In the four games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 4.86 1st 28th 3.83 Goals Allowed 2.86 12th 9th 32.5 Shots 30.6 18th 9th 28.5 Shots Allowed 30.6 19th 17th 16.67% Power Play % 41.38% 2nd 24th 72% Penalty Kill % 82.14% 13th

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

