Thursday's NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (3-3) and the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) at Little Caesars Arena sees the Jets favored on the road (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+110). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Jets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Jets vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Jets Moneyline Red Wings Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Jets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of seven games this season.

In the three times this season the Jets have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 2-1 in those games.

The Red Wings have secured an upset victory in four of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.

Winnipeg is 2-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Detroit has three games this season playing as the underdog by +110 or longer, and is 2-1 in those contests.

Jets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Perfetti 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) - Kyle Connor 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-227) 3.5 (+115) Joshua Morrissey 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (+115)

