How to Watch the Jets vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a victory and the Red Wings off a loss.
You can see the Jets try to take down the the Red Wings on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are allowing 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
- The Jets' 20 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Jets have given up 21 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (20 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|6
|4
|3
|7
|2
|4
|51.2%
|Joshua Morrissey
|6
|1
|5
|6
|7
|5
|-
|Kyle Connor
|6
|4
|2
|6
|4
|3
|-
|Dylan DeMelo
|6
|1
|4
|5
|9
|0
|-
|Alex Iafallo
|6
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 20 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 15th in the league.
- The Red Wings are the NHL's highest scorers, with 34 goals (4.9 per game).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 19 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|7
|4
|10
|14
|3
|6
|52.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|7
|9
|4
|13
|6
|5
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|7
|3
|6
|9
|5
|1
|-
|Moritz Seider
|7
|1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|-
|Joe Veleno
|7
|4
|1
|5
|1
|3
|56.5%
