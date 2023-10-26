The Winnipeg Jets (3-3) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (5-1-1) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a victory and the Red Wings off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Jets try to take down the the Red Wings on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are allowing 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

The Jets' 20 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 21 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (20 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 6 4 3 7 2 4 51.2% Joshua Morrissey 6 1 5 6 7 5 - Kyle Connor 6 4 2 6 4 3 - Dylan DeMelo 6 1 4 5 9 0 - Alex Iafallo 6 3 1 4 1 4 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 20 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 15th in the league.

The Red Wings are the NHL's highest scorers, with 34 goals (4.9 per game).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 19 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players