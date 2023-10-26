Based on our computer model, the Georgia State Panthers will beat the Georgia Southern Eagles when the two teams play at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Thursday, October 26, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+1) Under (62.5) Georgia State 30, Georgia Southern 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Predictions

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Eagles have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Georgia Southern has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.

The average total for Georgia Southern games this season has been 62.7, 0.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers have gone 5-1-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this season, Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread.

The Panthers have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Georgia State games this year is 6.7 less points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.3 24.3 39.8 22.8 22.3 26.3 Georgia State 30.9 22.9 31.3 25.3 30.3 19.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.