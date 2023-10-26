The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan DeMelo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

In one of six games this season, DeMelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

DeMelo's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

