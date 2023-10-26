On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is David Gustafsson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson 2022-23 stats and insights

Gustafsson did not score in 46 games last season.

Gustafsson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Red Wings earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

