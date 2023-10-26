Cole Perfetti will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Fancy a bet on Perfetti? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 12:53 on the ice per game.

Perfetti has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Perfetti has a point in three games this year through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Perfetti has had an assist twice this year in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Perfetti having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 1 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.