The Milwaukee Bucks open their 2023-24 NBA season on October 26, 2023, going up against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

Last season, the Bucks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the 76ers' opponents hit.

Milwaukee went 34-4 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers ranked 26th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.

Last year, the Bucks put up 116.9 points per game, six more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allowed.

Milwaukee went 45-8 last season when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Philadelphia compiled a 45-12 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The 76ers were the 26th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Bucks finished 11th.

The 76ers averaged just 1.9 more points per game last year (115.2) than the Bucks allowed their opponents to score (113.3).

Philadelphia put together a 39-5 record last season in games it scored more than 113.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks averaged 118.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115 points per contest.

Milwaukee allowed 112.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed in away games (114.1).

The Bucks made 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged in road games (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers scored 114.2 points per game last season, two fewer points than they averaged away (116.2).

The 76ers allowed 109.5 points per game at home last season, and 112.3 away.

At home, the 76ers knocked down 12.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than they averaged on the road (12.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (38.5%).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries