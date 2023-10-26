Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Iafallo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Iafallo vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Iafallo has averaged 15:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Iafallo has a goal in two of the six games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Iafallo has registered a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Iafallo has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

Iafallo's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Iafallo has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 1 4 Points 1 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.