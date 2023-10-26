Alex Iafallo Game Preview: Jets vs. Red Wings - October 26
Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Iafallo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Alex Iafallo vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Iafallo Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Iafallo has averaged 15:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- Iafallo has a goal in two of the six games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.
- Iafallo has registered a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Iafallo has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.
- Iafallo's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.
- Iafallo has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Iafallo Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +14.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|6
|Games
|1
|4
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
