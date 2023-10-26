Will Alex Iafallo Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 26?
When the Winnipeg Jets play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex Iafallo score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Iafallo stats and insights
- Iafallo has scored in two of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
- Iafallo has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
