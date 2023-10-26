Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Little Caesars Arena. Fancy a wager on Lowry in the Jets-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Lowry vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry has averaged 15:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Through six games this season, Lowry has yet to score a goal.

Lowry has a point in three games this season through six games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lowry has an assist in three of six games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lowry's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Lowry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lowry Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.