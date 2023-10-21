The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Namestnikov stats and insights

Namestnikov is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Namestnikov has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.