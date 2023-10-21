When the Texas Tech Red Raiders play the BYU Cougars at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Red Raiders will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-3) Over (50.5) Texas Tech 32, BYU 24

Week 8 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Red Raiders have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Red Raiders have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2.

This season, three of the Red Raiders' six games have hit the over.

The average total for Texas Tech games this season has been 57.3, 6.8 points higher than the total for this game.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

BYU has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Each Cougars four game with a set total have hit the over.

The average total in BYU games this year is 0.6 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Red Raiders vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 32.3 25.1 35.3 26.8 28.3 23.0 BYU 27.7 26.0 30.0 14.3 25.3 37.7

