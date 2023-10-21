On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Rasmus Kupari going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Rasmus Kupari score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Kupari stats and insights

Kupari is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Kupari has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 17 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

