The Edmonton Oilers (1-3) host the Winnipeg Jets (1-3) at Rogers Place on Saturday, October 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Jets were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Oilers 5, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-165)

Oilers (-165) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets vs Oilers Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets posted a record of 10-4-14 in overtime games last season to contribute to an overall mark of 46-33-3.

Winnipeg accumulated 35 points (16-7-3) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Jets scored just one goal in 16 games, and they finished 0-15-1.

When Winnipeg scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 13 points (6-11-1 record).

The Jets scored at least three goals in 47 games, earning 84 points from those contests.

Last season Winnipeg scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games and picked up 37 points, with a record of 18-13-1.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Winnipeg posted a record of 25-14-1 (51 points).

The Jets' opponents had more shots in 45 games last season. The Jets went 22-20-3 in those contests (47 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3 21st 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 6th 33.6 Shots 30.3 21st 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 1st 32.36% Power Play % 19.26% 23rd 20th 76.98% Penalty Kill % 82.43% 7th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Jets vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.