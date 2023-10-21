Big Ten opponents match up when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) and the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State ranks 34th in total offense this year (443 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 443 yards allowed per game. Penn State ranks 43rd in the FBS with 426.7 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks best by allowing only 193.7 total yards per game.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ohio State Penn State 443 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (72nd) 263.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (1st) 135 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (16th) 308 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 1,651 yards (275.2 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 51 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 604 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 58 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put together a 359-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 30 targets.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in 22 receptions for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 1,254 passing yards, or 209 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.2% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Kaytron Allen has run the ball 78 times for 375 yards, with three touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has rushed for 362 yards on 89 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 111 yards and one score.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads his squad with 402 receiving yards on 31 catches with three touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has 14 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 154 yards (25.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Harrison Wallace III's 13 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 142 yards (23.7 ypg).

