The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in an MVFC showdown.

Northern Iowa is putting up 24 points per game on offense (66th in the FCS), and ranks 85th on the other side of the ball with 30.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, North Dakota ranks 40th in the FCS (384.3 total yards per game) and 70th defensively (362.3 total yards allowed per contest).

North Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

North Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

North Dakota Northern Iowa 384.3 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (62nd) 362.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.5 (64th) 164.3 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.3 (115th) 220 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (17th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster leads North Dakota with 1,100 yards on 105-of-144 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has run the ball 62 times for 472 yards, with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has totaled 136 yards on 28 carries.

Bo Belquist has racked up 383 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Red Wilson has caught 18 passes and compiled 201 receiving yards (33.5 per game).

Wesley Eliodor has racked up 146 reciving yards (24.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has racked up 1,587 yards (264.5 ypg) on 121-of-195 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 293 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Harrison Bey-Buie has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 209 yards (34.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has hauled in 32 receptions for 557 yards (92.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Logan Wolf has put up a 243-yard season so far, reeling in 20 passes on 20 targets.

Sergio Morancy has racked up 15 catches for 183 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per game.

