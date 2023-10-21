Our computer model predicts the North Dakota State Bison will beat the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-39) 58.6 North Dakota State 49, Western Illinois 10

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of the Bison's two games this season has hit the over.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

The Leathernecks and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bison vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 34.8 21.8 37.3 20.7 31 29.5 Western Illinois 18.8 44.8 21.7 41.7 16 48

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.