The North Dakota State Bison (4-2) face a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State owns the 38th-ranked defense this year (323.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 449.3 yards per game. Western Illinois' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 44.8 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 99th with 18.8 points per contest.

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

North Dakota State Western Illinois 449.3 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.2 (115th) 323.3 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464 (115th) 239.7 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 34.5 (128th) 209.7 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has been a dual threat for North Dakota State so far this season. He has 1,111 passing yards, completing 76.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 309 yards (51.5 ypg) on 57 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Cole Payton has piled up 304 yards on 38 carries, scoring six times.

Zach Mathis' 426 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Eli Green has put together a 284-yard season so far, reeling in 15 passes on 18 targets.

Joe Stoffel has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 17 receptions for 155 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,438 yards on 61.8% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has run for 145 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 12 catches, totaling 103 yards.

Seth Glatz has piled up 47 carries and totaled 136 yards while also gaining 105 yards through the air .

Jaylin Jackson has registered 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 373 (62.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has put up a 287-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 22 targets.

Donald McKinney has racked up 262 reciving yards (43.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

