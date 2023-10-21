Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Dakota
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 8, fans in North Dakota should have tune in to see the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks and the Northern Iowa Panthers square off at UNI-Dome.
College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week
Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
