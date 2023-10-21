In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 8, fans in North Dakota should have tune in to see the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks and the Northern Iowa Panthers square off at UNI-Dome.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!