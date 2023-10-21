Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will face the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Place. Looking to wager on Ehlers' props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus this season, in 15:13 per game on the ice, is -3.

Ehlers has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Ehlers has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).

In one of four games this year, Ehlers has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

