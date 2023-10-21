We have 2023 high school football action in Morton County, North Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Morton County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Central McLean Cougars Coop at Flasher High School