Can we anticipate Morgan Barron scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Barron scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Barron has no points on the power play.

Barron averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 17 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

