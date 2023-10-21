Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in McKenzie County, North Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Hettinger-Scranton COOP at Alexander High School