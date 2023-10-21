When the Winnipeg Jets play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mason Appleton score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

Appleton has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Appleton has no points on the power play.

Appleton averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 17 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.5 hits and 9.5 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

